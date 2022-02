Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's first Valentine's Day together!

Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, are going all out to express their feelings for each other. TejRan are doing their best to spend as much time possible and get to know each other better. On Valentine's Day, they made sure to make some sweet memories.