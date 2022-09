Tejasswi Prakash at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati

Ganesh Chaturthi has returned this year and as always, the entire country, but especially Maharashtra, is celebrating the festival with great pomp and joy. And just like every year, Ganpati festivities are being rung in with joie de vivre in Bollywood and the TV industry as both are an intrinsic part of Maharashtra, and visiting Lalbaugcha Raja is a huge part of it. Check out how Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash recently sought blessings at the famous idol, but got mobbed for selfies in the bargain by the huge crowd gathered…