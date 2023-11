Tejasswi Prakash was trolled for wearing a super bold outfit

The netizens are strongly bashing the TV actress for going bold. Tejasswi stepped into a bold outfit, and this brought the actress a lot of criticism. She is being shamed. Also Read - Temptation Island India Exclusive: Karan Kundrra reveals if he would participate with Tejasswi Prakash, 'Tested our relationship in Bigg Boss'