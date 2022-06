Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi Prakash birthday

Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash celebrates her birthday today. The actress, who turns 29 years old, is Goa with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Last night, she ringed in her birthday with Karan and celebrated her birthday with the media. The pictures of the same have gone viral and TejRan fans can’t get over their cute chemistry. Check out the pictures here…