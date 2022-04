Tejasswi Prakash

The TV industry has a hoard of talent. Especially the actresses who are the front runners in a lot of TV shows. These days there are shows that run on the shoulder of actresses. It’s the fan mania and love of the audience who watch the shows diligently. Today, we will be having a dekko at the TV actresses who are ruling the roost with their talent. Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest examples of late. Tejasswi is currently seen in Naagin 6. Her popularity catapulted after her Bigg Boss 15 win. Tejasswi has become a brand. Her down-to-earth nature, and affable goofiness just keep adding to her popularity.