Image credit: Instagram/ Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is in mood for pink

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses in the country right now. After winning hearts with Bigg Boss 15, the actress is now impressing everyone with her stint in Naagin 6. Tejasswi is back in action on small screens right after Bigg Boss with Ekta Kapoor's TV show. She plays Pratha on the show. Tejasswi is paired opposite Simba Nagpal in Naagin 6. Simba plays Rishabh to Tejasswi's Pratha. Apart from this, Tejasswi Prakash is also winning hearts for her Instagram posts and her vlogs - Ye Teja Teja Kya Hai! Talking about Tejasswi's Instagram posts, the actress shared some pictures on her gram a couple of hours ago. And Karan Kundrra posted a comment with which we agree wholeheartedly.