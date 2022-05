Tejasswi Prakash and Shehnaaz Gill in same list as BTS and leading Asian celebrities

Korean entertainment portal AllKpop has shared an article about the Special Awards polls on the Most Handsome and Beautiful in the world for 2022. The voting happened on an Instagram page. We have three Indian beauties in the top 50 namely Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill and Anushka Sen. The big surprise is that Naagin 6 actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is just behind BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook. Here is a look…