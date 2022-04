Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show Naagin 6 is a fast-paced one. In the latest episodes of Naagin 6, we saw Pratha falling in love with Rishabh but sacrificing her love since she believes Rishabh hasn't moved on from Reem. On the other hand, she wants to focus on killing all the Asurs who want to spread the pandemic. We saw some romantic moments with pangs of jealousy between Rishabh and Pratha taking place which helped boost the engagement. This week Naagin 6 is at the 8th position.