Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is currently in the news as she has donned the Naagin avatar for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. But this is not the first time that she has slipped into a character like this. Earlier, she was Uruvi from Star Plus show Karnsangini. The mythological show was about Karna's wife.