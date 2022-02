Image credit: Twitter

Tejasswi Prakash – Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15, and even before the reality show was ended, she was offered Naagin 6. During Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, it was revealed that teja will be the new Naagin. Her fans are excited to watch her as Naagin, and she has already started shooting for it. Naagin 6 will start airing on Colors TV from 12th February 2022. Well, Tejasswi is not the only Bigg Boss contestant who got a project while staying inside the house. There are many others as well. Check out the list below…