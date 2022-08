Shivin Narang and Smriti Kalra

Veera actor Shivin Narang shares a strong bond with Smriti Kalra. The two look cute together and in an interview, Smriti said that she and Shivin are friends beyond work. The two were seen in the Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year show. There were rumours that both Shivin and Smriti are dating each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shivin Narang FINALLY breaks silence on entering Salman Khan's show - read deets