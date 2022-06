Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is nation's sweetheart right now. There's no one who enjoys fame like her. When she entered Bigg Boss 13 house she was no one but today her name is printed in her fans heart. The actress was reportedly paid 70 thousand for her first album in 2016 and today her net worth is 29 crore. Yes now she charges 25 lakh for even an advertisement. Her yearly income is 3 crore.