Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is on top even in the fashion game. The actress has done a small photoshoot in a lime green mini dress. She is styled by Sugandha Sood. Tejasswi Prakash kept the makeup minimal and just donned a pair of hoops. We can see that her gorgeous hair was done in waves. Friends left compliments for her lovely picks. Beau Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the toast of the town. The actress has said she does not want to talk much about her love life as it attracts the evil eye. Take a look at the pics…