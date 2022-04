Tejasswi Prakash

The Naagin 6 actress has just bought an Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakh. It was her dream car for a while now. Tejasswi Prakash has been making good moolah with Bigg Boss 15 (show fee cum winning amount) and Rs 1.5 lakh per episode of Naagin 6. She is also charging Rs 10-15 lakh for every endorsement on Instagram.