Naagin 6

Today, we will be having a dekko at some of the most expensive TV shows. The most talked-about TV show right now is Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. The show features Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal in the lead alongside Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran and other celebs. Recently, BollywoodLife.com informed y'all that Naagin 6 is made on a huge budget. It is as good as making a film these days. In fact, some actors charged a little less than the said budget of Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6 is made on budget of a whopping Rs 130 crore. Ekta has said that if this season doesn't work, she will shut shop on the Naagin franchise.