Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

This week as well, the multi-starrer sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has topped Ormax's Most Liked Hindi TV show chart. Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta and more celebs starrer TV show has been the talk of the Telly town. Recently, the reports of Disha Vakani returning to the show kept them in the news and the audience hooked to the show. Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, there are more TV shows that have made it to the most-liked Hindi TV show chart such as Anupamaa, Naagin 6, Imlie, Kundali Bhagya and more.