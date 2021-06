When Priyanka's pee made news!

With names of celebrities who may be a part of the next season making headlines, fans are more than excited for Bigg Boss 15. The show has been entertaining masses a lot. If not the fights, the bizarre and weird moments that take place inside the house call for attention. For an instance, contestant Priyanka Jagga grabbed a lot of attention as she peed in the garden area during a task. Some found it to be cringe-worthy.