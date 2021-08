Akshay Kumar

The Kapil Sharma Show is back to entertain us all. But before the madness begins all over again, here's a throwback to the funniest statements made by the stars on the show. Starting with, we have Akshay Kumar. He has appeared on Kapil Sharma's show numerous times and once he had revealed why he does not attend Bollywood parties. When asked why he is always missing from glamorous parties, he hilarious said that he is scared that we will have to pay the bill. LOL.