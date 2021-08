AruDeep vs SidNaaz

Pawandeep Rajan also stayed in the news because of his connection with Arunita Kanjilal. In fact, they together got to be known as AruDeep and fans compared them to SidNaaz. When probed about the same, he said: We didn’t know we are that popular. We are so busy in our rehearsals that we don’t have time to see what is happening outside the show. But this kind of popularity only means that junta loves us.. and we are glad. We are singers, they are actors. So we hope junta keeps on showering love on both the jodis.