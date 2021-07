Aditya Narayan's 'childish' remarks

Every time there has been a controversy around Indian Idol 12, show's host Aditya Narayan has jumped up in defense. More than often he has made statements in support of the show that have not gone down very well with the netizens. Even during the Amit Kumar controversy, Aditya Narayan had defended the show and his remarks were considered 'childlike'. As he got trolled, in a recent interview with SpotboyE, he said, To all those who are trolling and lashing out at me, I say, Shashtaang Pranaam to all and God bless you. I feel like that cheetah who wouldn’t move to prove he’s the fastest in a dog race. Sometimes trying to prove your point is an insult to your own intelligence and experience. This is how I feel while defending arguably the best collection of contestants on a reality show. Indian Idol is the no.1 reality show for 26 weeks running. Do I need to defend it?