Telugu releases this week (April 3): Sangeeth Shobhan’s Raakaasa to Sharwanand's Biker; Top must-watch movies in April

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Telugu releases this week (April 3) Telugu releases this week: The first week of April 2026 is going to be very interesting for the audience of Telugu cinema. On April 3, many new films are being released simultaneously, which will see a mix of different genres.

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Biker Biker is an action drama film that also has a mix of romance and sports. Sharwanand will play the lead role in the film. The film is directed by Abhilash Reddy. It also features Dr. Rajasekhar and Malavika Nair in important roles. The music has been composed by Ghibran Vaibodh. The film has been produced under the banner of UV Creations.

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What is the story of Biker? The story is about a young man who dreams of success in motocross racing. In this journey, he has to face the expectations of the family and the struggle going on inside him. This film can be liked by those who like to watch inspirational and emotional stories.

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Raakaasa Raakasa is a different kind of film, which combines horror, fantasy, and comedy. The film is directed by Manasa Sharma and features Sangeeth Shoban and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles. The film also combines relationships and emotions with the story, making it more interesting.

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What is the story of Raakaasa? The story is about an NRI youth who returns to his village after about ten years. After his arrival, a mysterious and dangerous force becomes active in the village, which is associated with local folklore. As the story progresses, one gets to see a balance of both fear and humour.

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Suvarna Suvarna is a horror-romantic film, the story of which is based on today's digital era. The movie is directed by Ashok Roya and features Pallavi and Shakalaka Shankar as lead characters. This film tries to show the modern lifestyle and its dangers.

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What is the story of Suvarna? Suvarna tells the story of a young woman who gets entangled in a dangerous challenge that runs on social media. This addiction leads him to a situation where things become uncontrollable. This is followed by a supernatural twist in the story, in which phenomena such as spirits and possession come to the fore.

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Chettu Meedha Dhayyam Nakem Bhayam Chettu Meedha Dhayyam Nakem Bhayam is a mix of horror and comedy. The film is directed by Thallada Saikrishna, and he himself played the lead role in it. Along with fear, light-hearted humour has also been used in the film, so that the audience can get the full experience of entertainment.

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