Image credit: Instagram

Mithila and Gopika

The hit jodi of Kokilaben and Gopi bahu are back. But this time Rupal Patel and Gia Manek’s character names have changed. Yes, they will be seen as Mithila and Gopika bahu. Tera Mera Saath Rahe is the prequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Mohammad Nazim who played Ahem is also returning in this season. The promo of the show has already raised the excitement level and now we have found a few BTS pictures.