Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the most viewed on Voot

As per a source from Viacom Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal crossed 50 Million views across Voot, their OTT subsidiary within 20 days. This has made it their most viewed property. The same trend was seen on Jio Cinemas and TIMG achieved the No. 1 weekday show since the first week of the show becoming a daily.