Karan Kundrra

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal went on air recently and within a few episodes, it managed to grab audiences' attention. The story is about two brothers who are in love with the same woman. They are no ordinary people as these two brothers are werewolves in real. Fantasy sagas around vampires and werewolves have their dedicated fan base and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal seems to have managed to get a thumbs-up from all. On that note, here's looking at how much the star cast of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal charges for the show. Karan Kundrra plays the role of Veer Oberoi and he is said to be the highest paid on the show. As reported by Telly Chakkar, he charges Rs 3 lakh per day.