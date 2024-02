Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Shahid Kapoor at the special screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is going to release tomorrow, i.e., February 9 in the theatres. Ahead of the big release, a special screening was held by the makers. It was a celebrity galore as a lot of stars showed up to cheer for Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's movie. Here's a picture of the male hero looking uber-cool as ever. Shahid Kapoor was the early bird and he looked quite classy in his smart casuals. He went for an all black look as he sported a black denim jacket, jeans and plain t-shirt.