Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya success bash

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is getting all the love. The movie has been a big hit and has been doing well at the box office. The story of the film is unique and attractive. It is the story of a human falling in love with a robot. The film also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi and Rajesh Kumar to name a few. The film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Jyoti Deshpande have produced the new movie under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The success party of the movie is happening right now in Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon happily posed for the cameras.