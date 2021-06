Image credit: Instagram

Most awaited Kollywood films of 2021

Due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, we have seen many Tamil films getting delayed at the box office. While some films took a digital route, some are waiting for the theatres to reopen. While we are waiting for the cinema halls to reopen, Ormax media has shared the list of the most awaited Kollywood ventures and we are not at all surprised by looking at the names of the films.