Let's have a dekko at the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. This list is curated by Ormax Media. Taking the first spot is Thala Ajith aka Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai. The action thriller film is helmed by H Vinoth and is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. Apart from Thala Ajith, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda Yogi Babu, Pearle Manney to name a few. Thala Ajith's fans have been eagerly waiting for Valimai and have been expressing their disappointment regarding the delay which had left the actor furious. Sources as per reports state that the actor would play the role of a police officer and would sport two different looks in the film.