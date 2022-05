Thalapathy Vijay

After Beast, Thalapathy Vijay is now gearing up for his next project, i.e., Thalapathy 66. It is said to be an emotional family drama filled with romance, comedy, and action. There is a lot of anticipation around it. While most of its details are kept under wraps, a lot of reports have revealed the entire cast and crew of the film. Thalapathy 66 is slated to release during Pongal 2023 and it appears that fans would get to see a lot of stars in this Vijay-starrer. Let's take a look.