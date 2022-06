Thalapathy 66 first look

After Beast, the next big release of Thalapathy Vijay is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, set to release for Pongal 2023. Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady while Prakash Raj, Prabhudeva and others are on board as key supporting characters. Vamshi Paidipally, who's previously made his mark in Telugu cinema with hits like Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri and Maharshi, will direct the movie while S. Thaman will score the music. Now, a few pics from Thalapathy 66 sets seem to have have leaked that has got the internet buzzing. Check them out below: