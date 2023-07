Thalapathy Vijay grabs the TOP spot

Indians are opening up to all kinds of content and are openly accepting all kinds of films. There had been a barrier of language, medium before but not anymore. Nowadays, everyone watches all kinds of films. South Indian movies have truly opened up and are flourishing in Nothern markets. And hence, the popularity of celebs across the country has changed too. Here we are with the TOP 10 Most Popular Male stars by Ormax Media. And Thalapathy Vijay continues to rule hearts in the month of June as well. The actor has yet again beaten Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas and other stars to top the list. The actor has a cameo in Jawan and is currently filming his next, Leo.