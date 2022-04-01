Image credit: Twitter

Beast trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Beast is all set to release on 2nd April 2022. The Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer is one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year, and fans are super excited for it. Last weekend, the trailer of K.G.F: Chatper 2 was released and this weekend it’s Beast trailer. Beast and KGF 2 are all set to clash at the box office. While the former releases on 13th April 2022, the latter will hit the big screens on 14th April 2022. It is expected that the trailer of Beast will take internet by storm on 2nd April.