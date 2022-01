Reba Monica gets hitched

Tamil cinema actress Reba Monica John, best known for her role as Anitha in Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster movie, Bigil, directed by Atlee, has walked down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, Joemon, in a ceremony that easily falls under the category of a ‘dreamy wedding’. What’s more, both the actual wedding ceremony and reception thereafter are equally dreamy to take your breath away. Don’t take our word for it. Why don’t you take a look at Reba Monica John and her husband, Joemon’s wedding pics for yourself…