Bollywood films that are inspired by Hollywood films

Bollywood films have always been accused of lifting elements from Hollywood. Be it their bang-on music to their character names, Bollywood filmmakers have been accused of copying plots from the West. While some call it inspiration, others call it blatant plagiarism. Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is said to be similar to A History Of Violence. A trade analyst compared the synopsis of Leo and found it to be the official synopsis of a Hollywood film. Netizens even trolled the makers of Leo and criticized it for lifting the storyline. From Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha to Udta Punjab; a look at Indian films that are said to be copies of Hollywood films.