Most tweeted movies in India circa 2021

2021 was not a very exciting year as far as movie releases are concerned. Since we were still in the middle of a pandemic and Covid-19 restrictions, there weren’t big releases to be excited about. However, the entertainment enthusiasts kept the excitement alive and indulged in ample banter about their favourite stars and their much-awaited films. Twitter, #OnlyOnTwitter report is now out and here are the most Tweeted about films in India in 2021. The Methodology: Ranked by most Tweeted hashtags by total authors using this hashtag on Twitter in India between Jan 1 - Nov 15, 2021.