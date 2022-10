Thank God vs Ram Setu

Box office game is always interesting. When two Bollywood films clash at the box office, the game even more interesting. It was on Tuesday that Ram Setu and Thank God clashed at the box office. Ram Setu features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and more while Thank God has Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Both the films got a good start at the box office but failed to live up the hype. Here's looking at the day five collections of the film.