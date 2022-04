Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set for her next release along with Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor in Thar.

The trailer of the film is outstanding and it has been receiving a lot of applause from the audiences. While the trailer was launched today in Mumbai and the entire star cast of the film was present. However, Fatima wanted to miss the trailer launch as she had got a leg sprain and she asked Anil who is also the producer of the film that if she can miss the trailer launch. But Anil sternly said NO and asked her to come to the event.