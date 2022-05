Image credit: Instagram

Khushi Kapoor looks super hot

Khushi Kapoor, younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, is all set to follow the footsteps of her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor by making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. As the 21-year-old gears up for her debut, Khushi dropped a few stunning snaps wherein she was seen flaunting her bare back in a shimmery dress. And needless to say, she looked super hot in her breathtaking avatar. Take a look.