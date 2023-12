The Archies screening: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and family arrived to support Suhana Khan

The Archies starring Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda is the most awaited movie right now. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and is slated to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix. The special screening of the film is happening today and many big stars have arrived for it. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Abram Khan have arrived to support Suhana Khan. Suhana is making her debut with the film. Gauri Khan’s mother is also seen at the screening.