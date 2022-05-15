Janhvi Kapoor's specal message Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor couldn't contain her excitment as her little sister made her on-screen debut with The Archies. She took to her social media handle, shared the poster of The Archies featuring Suhana, Dot, Khushi, Agastya, Mihir, Vedang and Yuvraj and wrote, 'CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!! If this isn't THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there's no one better than @zoieakhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies! And my sister!!! @khushi05kI can't wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can't wait to see you shine. I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies.'