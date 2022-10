Image credit: Instagram

Khushi Kapoor sets the internet on fire

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's movie The Archies. Janhvi Kapoor is already doing wonders in Bollywood and now it is time for Khushi Kapoor. She will be sharing the screen space with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and others in The Archies. Well, before the big release, Khushi Kapoor is setting the internet ablaze with her classy and hot pictures. The latest pictures that see her in a floral dress are simply stunning and how!