The Archies cast attend the song launch of Sunoh

The Archies is releasing on 7th December on Netflix. And the team of The Archies has begun promotions already. Today, with much fanfare, the cast of The Archies, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina along with the crew, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar joined the press conference and launch of Sunoh, their first song. Here's looking at the pictures of the cast and crew from the song launch.