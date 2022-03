Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's look leaked from Zoya Akhtar's The Archies

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda are all set for their debut film in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and the divas were spotted in the city with their for their look test and this cannot get more exciting. Reportedly Zoya will be launching the star kids for a live action musical film based on Archie Comics character Archie Andrews.