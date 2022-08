Image credit: Instagram

Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet on fire

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who is known for her roles The Family Man, Mumbai Diaries and more, has set the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures over the past few months. From donning teeny-weeny bikinis to making a splash in the ocean, Shreya made hearts skip a beat. The actress has once again raised the mercury level by going braless in her latest photoshoot. Take a look.