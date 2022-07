Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Bollywood celebs galore at The Gray Man red carpet premiere

Tamil star Dhanush is playing a cold-blooded assassin out to get Ryan Gosling's character in The Gray Man, which starts streaming on Netflix from July 22, and a slew of Bollywood celebs such as Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alaya F among others joined him at the red carpet premiere in Mumbai. Take a look.