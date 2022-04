TV Shows to go off-air soon

Every TV show has its journey. Sometimes, a series goes on for years on end, for example, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taaram Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kumkum Bhagya, etc. And sometimes, TV shows get wrapped up within weeks. It all comes down to TRPs and how well the show is doing popularity-wise. Today, we will be having a dekko at 8 such TV shows that are soon reportedly going off-air.