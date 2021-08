Image credit: PR

Back with a bang

This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s most popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, will be back with a bang and will extend a warm welcome to the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India – Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Punjabi singer and actor Amy Virk and Sharad Kelkar on Saturday, 21st August, followed by the cast of Bell Bottom – Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer of the movie, Jackky Bhagnani – on Sunday, 22nd August.