Image credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma

The Khiladi Kumar makes it a point to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film ahead of big releases. However, it was recently that rumours of a rift between the two hit headlines. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar refused to appears on Kapil Sharma's show to promote Bachchan Pandey. He was allegedly not happy with a clip from the show featuring getting leaked despite his request to not keep the particular clip in the episode. Later, Kapil Sharma had tweeted that he has sorted out everything with Akshay Kumar and he will soon shoot with Bachchan Pandey team. Looks like he has kept his promise.