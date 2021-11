Akki and Kat in the house

Promoting their new film, Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the lead pair of the movie, directed by Rohit Shetty, will be seen together on The Kapil Sharma Show. The famous onscreen pair, who’ve been a part of many a hit film, will be will be seen spilling several behind-the-scenes trivia from the sets while also having some great fun with host Kapil Sharma and the rest of the cast of the show, including Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti and others.