Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ormax Media released the list of 10 Most liked Hindi TV shows a couple of hours ago. A lot of surprises are there in this week's list of Most liked Hindi TV shows. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the same. Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Mandar Chandwadkar and more starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who had lost it's no. 1 position is back at the top this week.